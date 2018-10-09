$10.6 Million Restitution Order in Sleepy Hollow Fire

The convicted Sleepy Hollow arsonist Jeremy Kendall, has been ordered to pay $10.6 million in restitution to insurance companies for losses suffered by at least 30 property owners who lost homes in the 2015 fire.

The figure was released at a restitution hearing Monday in Chelan County Superior Court. Prosecutor Doug Shae says a repayment schedule is yet to be determined “Hopefully he can make some payments. I think it would wrong to think that he could pay back the full amount. We can collect on it for ten years and then extend it for up to ten more years”

Kendall, 40 is now under supervision through the Department of Corrections after he plead guilty last June and spent more than two years in jail and psychiatric care.

The $10.6 million does not include insurance claims for several fruit warehouses and a commercial building also destroyed in the fire when embers were carried more than a mile away from the main fire in the Broadview neighborhood in Wenatchee’s foothills.