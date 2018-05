The Department of Ecology is working on the cleanup of an accident Monday morning at Blewett Pass after 10,000 gallons of liquid asphalt spilled onto US 97.

Blewett pass was closed around 9:30 a.m. after two semis were involved in a wreck around milepost 153.

According to Washington State Patrol, there were only minor injuries in the collision. There is no estimated time for reopening as of 1:45 p.m. Monday afternoon.