$100,000 Up for Grabs at Flywheel Conference

The North Central Washington Technology Alliance, better known as GWATA, is hosting a conference to connect entrepreneurs with investors and other resources to help build their business. Executive Director Jenny Rojanasthien said one of the signature events will be a competition for a $100-thousand investment award.

The competition is open to any business looking for that investment money and the deadline to apply is March 9th.

Rojanasthien said each contestant will have to satisfy the investor judges

The competition is open to any business in Washington and there will also be a $5,000 for the audience favorite. Tickets for the event, or the company competition only, along with other information can be found on the conference website.