11 Former Applesox Drafted in 2018 MLB Draft

There were 72 former and current players from the West Coast League drafted in the 2018 MLB Draft including 11 Wenatchee Applesox.

– 6th round, Hugh Smith, Whitworth, Detroit Tigers

– 6th round, Drew Rasmussen, Oregon State, Milwaukee Brewers

– 14th round, Daniel Amaral, UCLA, Pittsburgh Pirates

– 18th round, Cameron Kurz, UC San Diego, Atlanta Braves

– 22nd round, Gage Burland, Lewis-Clark State, Toronto Blue Jays

– 31st round, Joel Condreay, Whitworth, Colorado Rockies

– 32nd round, Bhret Bewley, San Diego, Kansas City Royals

– 33rd round, Jeremy Ydens, UCLA, Arizona Diamondbacks

– 35th round, Casey Legumina, Gonzaga, Cleveland Indians

– 36th round, Cole Kreuter, UC Irvine, St. Louis Cardinals

– 36th round, Joe Gillette, Menlo College, Arizona Diamondbacks

The highest drafted WCL alum was Nick Madrigal who played for Corvallis. He went 4th overall to the Chicago White Sox.