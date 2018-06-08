There were 72 former and current players from the West Coast League drafted in the 2018 MLB Draft including 11 Wenatchee Applesox.
– 6th round, Hugh Smith, Whitworth, Detroit Tigers
– 6th round, Drew Rasmussen, Oregon State, Milwaukee Brewers
– 14th round, Daniel Amaral, UCLA, Pittsburgh Pirates
– 18th round, Cameron Kurz, UC San Diego, Atlanta Braves
– 22nd round, Gage Burland, Lewis-Clark State, Toronto Blue Jays
– 31st round, Joel Condreay, Whitworth, Colorado Rockies
– 32nd round, Bhret Bewley, San Diego, Kansas City Royals
– 33rd round, Jeremy Ydens, UCLA, Arizona Diamondbacks
– 35th round, Casey Legumina, Gonzaga, Cleveland Indians
– 36th round, Cole Kreuter, UC Irvine, St. Louis Cardinals
– 36th round, Joe Gillette, Menlo College, Arizona Diamondbacks
The highest drafted WCL alum was Nick Madrigal who played for Corvallis. He went 4th overall to the Chicago White Sox.
Be the first to comment on "11 Former Applesox Drafted in 2018 MLB Draft"