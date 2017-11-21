Loving celebration filled with joy remembering Bob Parlette

Bob Parlette was remembered during a Celebration of Life on Monday that filled the Grand Ballroom of the Wenatchee Convention Center with hundreds of friends and colleagues who reminisced about a life of passion and spirit for adventure that drove Bob Parlette in his many endeavors.

The event was a celebration of Parlette’s joy for life and was filled with laughter and anecdotes from important people from throughout his life working on recreation issues in Wenatchee, his legal and Air Force careers where Parlette retired at the rank of Captain in 1968. An Air Force Honor Guard provided the most touching moment when it presented the flag with full military honors to Parlette’s wife of 31 years, former State Senator Linda Evans Parlette.

Dr. Terry Sorom emceed the program and said Parlette “never let any grass grow under his feet no matter what he was doing” Jake Lodato shared a number of funny stories from his time while stationed in Spokane with Parlette and recalled “how Bob would remind him…never let the truth get in the way of a good story”

Attorney Jay Johnson was Parlette’s partner for over 40 years at the Davis Arneil Law firm in Wenatchee

Local CPA Mel Henkle who served with Bob Parlette on the Complete The Loop Coalition said of his friend “some people leave an impression on your heart and you are never the same” Dr Eliot Scull called Parlette the spark plug behind completion of the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail and acquisition of the Peshastin Mill property for public access

The Celebration of Life included violin, piano and cello performances from Bob and Linda’s children and grandchildren.

Parlette passed away after battling leukemia in September at age 76.