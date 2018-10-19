12th and 13th District Legislative Forums on STEM Education

The Apple STEM Network, in partnership with Wenatchee Valley College and Big Bend Community College, is hosting two legislative forums on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and career connected learning for District 12 and District 13 candidates. The community is invited to attend these free, panel-style forums. Current representatives and candidates will share their plans to support and bring together educators and businesses to support STEM education for youth. Employers, educators, parents, and other community members are encouraged to attend. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end.

Forums will be moderated by leaders from Washington STEM, a statewide, independent nonprofit organization headquartered in Seattle. Launched in 2011 and founded on principles of equity, partnership, and sustainability, Washington STEM seeks smart, scalable solutions that lead to opportunities for those students most underserved and underrepresented in STEM fields.

District 12 Forum – Tuesday, October 23

4:00pm – 6:00pm at Wenatchee Valley College Grove Auditorium

1300 Fifth Street, Wenatchee, WA 98801

This forum will be moderated by Caroline King, CEO of Washington STEM. Candidates include:

Ann Diamond, Candidate for House of Representatives (Position 1)

Keith Goehner, Candidate for House of Representatives (Position 1)

Valerie Sarratt, Candidate for House of Representatives (Position 2)

Representative Mike Steele, Candidate for House of Representatives (Position 2)

District 13 Forum – Thursday, October 25

4:00pm – 6:00pm at Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center

900 Yonezawa Blvd, Moses Lake, WA 98837

This forum will be moderated by Dr. Andy Shouse, Chief Programs Officer of Washington STEM. Candidates include:

Representative Tom Dent, Candidate for House of Representatives (Position 1)

Sylvia Hammond, Candidate for House of Representatives (Position 2)

Jesse Hegstrom Oakley, Candidate for House of Representatives (Position 1)

Senator Judy Warnick, Candidate for District 13 Senator

ABOUT APPLE STEM NETWORK

Through shared vision and enthusiasm, the Apple STEM Network will clear a pathway and secure resources for students to build STEM fluency, thereby opening the door to new opportunities and careers in our valley and stimulating the economic development in North Central Washington.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STEM

Washington STEM is a statewide, independent nonprofit organization headquartered in Seattle, WA. Launched in 2011 and founded on the principles of equity, partnership, and sustainability, they seek smart, scalable solutions that lead to opportunities for those students most underserved and underrepresented in STEM fields. They believe that through a high-quality STEM education, Washington students will become the leaders, critical thinkers, and creators that will tackle the biggest challenges facing our state, nation, and the world.