12th District Candidate Diamond Holding Meet and Greet

Dr. Ann Diamond is challenging long-time incumbant Cary Condotta in the 12th Legislative District. She will be at the Wenatchee Public Libarary Monday, January 29th for a meet and greet.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Organizers ask to RSVP through their Facebook page as seating is limited.

Diamond currently serves on the Winthrop Planning Commission and on the board of the Washington Academy of Family Physicians. She continues to work part-time as a community physician in Chelan and Wenatchee. Diamond is running for the seat as an independent.