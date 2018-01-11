Slick roads a factor a fatal crash near Soap Lake

One person is in critical condition and another has died after a pickup ended up on its top in Lake Lenore. This morning [Thursday] 78 year old Harold Chadwick of Coulee City was southbound on SR 17 about 11 miles north of Soap Lake. He lost control of truck and it went off the embankment, rolled several times before ending up in the lake. He passed away. His passenger, 74 year old Connie Chadwick is at Samaritan Hospital. The Washington State Patrol reported Chadwick was driving too fast for conditions.

Elsewhere, fog and limited visibility contributed to a semi rear ending another semi on I-82, MP6 South of Ellensburg on otherwise clear road conditions

But the areas from the I-90 corridor and north, snow has made travel difficult.

All eastbound Interstate 90 lanes were closed early Thursday morning at Denny Creek due to multiple spinouts and collisions amid heavy snowfall. The roadway reopened midmorning only to close again because of spinouts and a jackknifed semitrailer. The roadway was expected to reopen Thursday evening.

Chains are now required in the westbound lanes. Here is the link for WSDOT Pass cams and conditions on I-90, US2, Blewett Pass, I-82 Manastash Ridge, US12 White Pass

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Cascade Mountains above 3,500 feet through 10 p.m. Thursday. Ten to 20 inches of additional snow is expected during the storm.