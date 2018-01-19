Moses Lake Teen Arrested for Kidnapping and Robbery

A 17-year-old Moses Lake resident is in jail today after being arrested by Grant County Sheriffs and K9 Deputy Grizzly Thursday afternoon. Deputy Kyle Foreman says the teenager had been on the run since mid-December for carjacking.

The suspect is facing charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping. Two other suspects involved were arrested shortly after the incident.

Foreman says they used K9 Grizzly to subdue the suspect.

The suspect was treated for bite marks and placed in juvenile detention.