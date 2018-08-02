13th District Lawmaker Releases Statement on CWU Conduct Probe

As Central Washington University continues its investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct against Matt Manweller, the professor and state representative released a statement Wednesday on his campaign website.

An outside investigation into the allegations against Manweller, who has been on paid leave from the school since December, has been completed, but university officials won’t release the report until the internal investigation concludes.

Manweller posted an about four-minute video statement Wednesday evening, calling the allegations “trivial in nature” and the investigation “nothing more than selective prosecution.”