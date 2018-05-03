Chelan PUD Ups Security After Irate Cryptocurrency Miners

A moratorium preventing new cryptocurrency operations and investigations into illegal mining have caused a backlash that has forced Chelan PUD to up their security. Security Director Rich Hyatt says they’re taking a lot of precautions.

Security Director Rich Hyatt says they are also training security officers to read body language among other upgrades.

Next week, PUD staff will assess security at Leavenworth and Chelan.

Here’s Hyatt’s full presentation.