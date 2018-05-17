Gordon Edgar to run for Prosecuting Attorney

Gordon Edgar of Waterville has entered the race for Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney. Prosecutor Steve Clem is not seeking reelection. Edgar says he has considered running for the seat for quite some time once Clem decided he would no longer seek another term.

Edgar has served under Clem as Deputy Prosecutor for 25 years and foresees a smooth transition if elected to office. “Over the years Steve (Clem) and I have developed some policies on how we operate the criminal side and that will be very much the same on the civil side” said Edgar

Edgar stated no party preference and is the only candidate to file so far. The candidate filing deadline is 5pm on Friday.

Edgar earned his law degree at Northwestern School of Law, Lewis and Clark College in 1991. He joined the Douglas County Prosecutor’s Office in 1995 after two years as a Deputy Prosecutor for Chelan County. He was honorably discharged from the US Navy in 1985 after serving as a submarine electronics technician. Gordon Edgar has been a Waterville School Board member for 22 years.