Cle Elum Downtown Association Opening Up Grants

Cle Elum Downtown Association (CEDA) is launching the first annual Business Façade Improvement Grant and the first annual Downtown Beautification Grant. The funding available will be awarded after consideration of applications submitted by local building owners, business owners, or citizens for funding through CEDA’s inaugural grant programs.

“Launching the Façade Improvement Grant is a big deal for us as an organization,” said Amy McGuffin, Executive Director of CEDA. “This is really the first time that we’ve had the funding and capacity to play this role, to help fund major projects, and to have the impact on our community.”

Applications will be available June 1st, at the Cle Elum Visitor’s Center and on the association’s website www.cleelumdowntown.org. CEDA encourages local building and business owners to submit applications for funding in the area that the organization has described as Cle Elum’s Main Street. The area extends from

Oakes Ave to Peoh Ave, 2nd Street and Railroad.

The type of “façade improvement” projects eligible for funding include rehabilitation, restoration or maintenance of buildings, such as exterior design improvements, the installation of awnings, painting, lighting, and signage improvements. The projects additionally must be visible from the street or public right-of-way.

“As a Main Street Program, we’re in contact with other organization across the state, and we’re able to learn from each other,” said McGuffin. “For this program, we didn’t have to look to far for a successful example.”

The Selah Downtown Association was successful a couple years ago with its “Façade Improvement Grant Program”, explained McGuffin. “They have done a fantastic job (in Selah), and the idea for the grant program was something we felt we could replicate in some way in Cle Elum.”

“We’re excited about this program, and the projects selected for funding in this grant cycle,” she said. “From an organizational standpoint, the fact that we have the ability this year to help strengthen the local businesses is really energizing for those of us that are involved.”