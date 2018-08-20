Crescent Mountain Fire Trail Closures

The Crescent Mountain Fire has grown to 23,764 acres with 34% containment. A Level 3 evacuation was implemented on August 17 for West Buttermilk Creek Road and Twisp River Road, west of the Buttermilk Creek intersection. A Level 2 evacuation notice remains in effect from the Buttermilk Creek Road east to Little Bridge Creek Road. The fire is approximately 1.7 miles from the closest home.

Due to the proximity of the Crescent Mountain Fire, all trails in the Lake Chelan Sawtooth Wilderness area on the Chelan Ranger District are closed with the exception of the Lakeshore Trail #1247 and Lower Prince Creek Trail #1255. The closure is needed because the fire has moved into the War Creek Drainage and there is future potential for the fire to move west towards the Chelan Ranger District Boundary. Trails in the Sawtooth Backcountry outside of designated wilderness remain open.

“These closures are needed for public safety as the Crescent Fire continues to move towards the Chelan Ranger District boundary,” said Paul Willard, Chelan Ranger District recreation program manager.

The following trail closures are in effect:

Forest Service Trail 1259 – Summit Trail (from Middle Fork Prince Creek to the National Park boundary)

Forest Service Trail 1259.11 – Blue Grouse Basin Trail

Forest Service Trail 1248.1 – North Fork Fish Creek Trail

Forest Service Trail 1248.11 – North Fork Fish Creek Spur

Forest Service Trail 1248.01 – Lower Fish Creek Spur

Forest Service Trail 1248 – Lower Fish Creek Trail

Forest Service Trail 1248.02 – Two Point Trail

Forest Service Trail 1250.1 – Horton Butte Trail

Forest Service Trail 1250 – Indian Head Basin Trail

Forest Service Trail 1250.2 – Cascade Camp Trail

Forest Service Trail 1249 – Surprise Lake Trail

Forest Service Trail 1259.12 – Eagle Pass Trail

Forest Service Trail 1259.13 – Oval Pass Trail

Forest Service Trail 1259.14 – Bernice Lake Trail

Forest Service Trail 1254 – North Fork Prince Creek Trail

Forest Service Trail 1259.31 – Hoodoo Pass Trail

Forest Service Trail 1255.12 – Hoodoo Spur Trail