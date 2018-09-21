Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Scholarships Increasing

The 2019 Apple Blossom Festival Royalty will be receiving more scholarship dollars! The Wenatchee Applarians contributes to the Queen scholarship and raised the scholarship from $6000 to $10,000.

Apple Blossom Festival Donors contribute to the Princess Scholarships. The two Princesses will receive $5000 each instead of $3500. “This has been a long time coming” says Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson. “With the increase of college tuition and with the number of hours our Royalty put in to represent our community, the Board of Directors and the Wenatchee Applarians felt the increase needed to happen. Once again this community has stepped up to support this Festival and we couldn’t be prouder”.

Senior Girls interested in becoming a member of the 2019 Apple Blossom Festival Royalty need to attend a Mandatory meeting on November 27th at the Wenatchee Convention Center at 12:00 noon, 4:00 pm, or 6:00 p.m. All girls and one parent or guardian MUST attend one of the meetings, to be eligible to run. Candidates must have a GPA of at least a 2.75 and be a full-time senior girl in the Wenatchee or Eastmont school districts, this includes Home Schooling, Private Schools, Running Start and Westside High School Students.

For more information, contact the Festival Office at 662-3616 or visit our website at www.appleblossom.org