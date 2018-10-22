18th Festival of Trees Coming to the Numerica PAC in November

The annual Festival of Trees takes place November 15 through the 18th. Executive Director of the Numerica Performing Arts Center Matt Cadman says it’s the 18th year and people love the event.

“Lots of smiles and eyes lighting up realizing it’s the beginning of the holiday season. We really feel like we’re the kick off to holiday season because we’re early enough, we’re just before Thanksgiving that people have a chance to suddenly turn their attention from Halloween to Christmas with Thanksgiving in the middle.”

Tickets for the Little Black Dress Party and other events for the Festival are going quickly according to Cadman.

He says not only does the event jump start the holiday season, it’s important for arts in the Valley.

“As a non-profit, we’re not supported by anybody so every year it’s a grind to come up with money. We’re not a foundation or city supported so every thing we have is soft money. So it’s a big, big weekend for us.”

The public viewing begins that Wednesday and there will seven Grand Trees, 25 four-foot trees and several mini-trees and wreaths to look at.