Cascade River Road Closing Thursday

Cascade River Road will close to all traffic at milepost 18, five miles before the trailhead, beginning Thursday, October 25, 2018. Cascade River Road sustained a considerable amount of damage following storms, heavy rains and flooding around the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday.

Crews will work to install an 8-foot culvert, which will take a minimum of 2 weeks, weather dependent. The aquatics friendly culvert will help preserve the integrity of the stream and the road.

Cascade Pass is one of the most popular destination hikes in North Cascades National Park Service Complex. The trailhead is located approximately 23 miles from the junction of the Cascade River Road and Highway 20.

For information on alternative hikes in the park, call the Wilderness Information Center at 360-854-7245.