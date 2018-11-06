Kevin Morris Remains Douglas County Sheriff

Kevin Morris looks he will remain the Douglas County Sheriff as he leads Leeon Leyde 66% to 33%.

Morris explained that his win was due in part to success in consistency.

“My message was to continue doing what we’re doing; building relationships, working with our schools and our community and our other law enforcement and first responder partners. To continue to improve the quality of life through public safety.”

As for tonight, Morris was quick to say he was eager for his first night’s sleep in a while without worrying about an election.