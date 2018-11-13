Wenatchee Police Take on Chelan County Sheriff’s in Fundraising Game of Flag Football

The Wenatchee Police Department will be squaring off with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is a friendly game of flag football, all to benefit a worthwhile cause.

“Our goal is to raise money for a foundation called Jerry’s Harvest.” explained Wenatchee Police Detective Kevin Battis, “Jerry’s Harvest is a foundation that provides thanksgiving meals to families who are dealing with cancer or who are on hospice/home healthcare.”

This will be the sixth meeting between the two ‘teams’. The previous five have all been won by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re hoping to change that this year.” said Battis, “Hopefully we’re just injury free and I think that will be the key to winning this year.”

The game will feature two 20-minute halves with a running clock.

The game is Sunday, November 18th at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl. Doors open at 6:30, the game starts at 7:00, and donations can be made at the game.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.