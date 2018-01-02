2 arrested after high speed chase near Omak

Two people are in jail after fleeing a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper and Omak Police at a high rate of speed south of Omak Sunday evening. The incident began around 5pm when a WSP trooper attempted to stop a white Mercedes for failing to stop at a stop sign. The car took off down a dirt road at speeds up to 90 miles per hour. The driver ended up on SR155 and struck a stop sign near Omak Mountain Road. The vehicle’s occupants then tried to flee on foot, but were taken into custody.

The driver, Casey Nicholson of Tonasket is facing felony eluding, trespassing, resisting arrest and obstruction charges. The passenger, Cassandra Orlando of Spokane is facing criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and obstruction charges.