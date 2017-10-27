2 suspects who ambushed State Trooper arrested

GRANDVIEW, Wash. (AP) – The Washington State Patrol says two men wanted for shooting at a trooper in Grandview, southeast of Yakima, early this week have been arrested.

The agency says 18-year-old Manuel J. Aviles, of Mabton, and 39-year-old Felipe Cortes-Barajas, of Grandview, were taken into custody in Adams County on Thursday. They were booked into the Yakima County Jail for investigation of first-degree assault, as well as drug and gun charges.

It was not immediately clear if they had obtained lawyers.

Investigators say they stopped their car and started shooting at a trooper who had tried to pull them over for speeding on Monday night. Some of the bullets struck the windshield of the patrol car, and at least one shattered the trooper’s in-car computer.

The trooper was not hurt and returned fire before the men ran off into the surrounding vineyards, prompting a manhunt.