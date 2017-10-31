Incumbent Keith Huffaker is running against Adam MacDonald for Wenatchee City Council seat #4. Each of them came on “The Agenda” with Micheal Knight on News Radio 560 KPQ. Below is the audio from those interviews.
Keith Huffaker
Adam MacDonald
Incumbent Keith Huffaker is running against Adam MacDonald for Wenatchee City Council seat #4. Each of them came on “The Agenda” with Micheal Knight on News Radio 560 KPQ. Below is the audio from those interviews.
Keith Huffaker
Adam MacDonald
Be the first to comment on "2017 Election: Wenatchee City Council Seat #4"