2018-19 Numerica PAC Season Announced

On March 17, the Numerica Performing Arts Center hosted its fourth annual Spring Fling, the gala that honors current sponsors and offers opportunities to invest in the upcoming season. That evening, $160,000 was raised and the Numerica PAC’s 2018-2019 SEASON was established:
- September 28, 2018 at 7:30pm: ZEPPELIN USA sponsored by Wild Birds Unlimited of Wenatchee with support by Mike & Sheila Salmon, Washington Trust Bank, Angel Donors, and Avenue Car Wash – David Noyd & Natalie Hoback-Noyd.
- October 21, 2018 at 7:30pm: SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR sponsored by Van Doren Sales with support by Dave & Sandy Gellatly.
- November 16, 2018 at 7:00pm & November 17, 2018 at 1:00pm: HOLIDAY SPICE sponsored by Richard & Connie Hoffmann.
- December 21, 2018 at 7:30pm: OLD TIME RADIO SHOW: BOB CRATCHIT’S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE sponsored by Gil & Kay Sparks, Reida Jones & Tracey Barta, Central Washington Water, Dave & Sandy Gellatly, Sue & Rick Rose, and Smithson Insurance Services, Inc.
- January 17, 2019 at 7:30pm: VILLALOBOS BROTHERS sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank and Rufus Woods with support by Numerica PAC Latino Council and Northwest Mariachi Festival.
- March 14, 2019 at 7:30pm: CIRQUE ÉLOIZE: SALOON sponsored by Dave & Sandy Gellatly and Sue & Rick Rose with support by Colleen Frei & Arius Elvikis, Karen Pugh, American Family Insurance – Jake Davison, Agent, Justin Jessica Natalie and Liam Clay, Mike & Tammy Kintner, Mike & Sheila Salmon, and Gil & Kay Sparks.
- April 4, 2019 at 7:30pm: PIANO BATTLE sponsored by Ford & Marlys Barrett with support by Mike & Sheila Salmon, Rufus Woods, Angel Donors, James and Barbara Brink, Dave & Sandy Gellatly, and in memory of Dode & May Phillips – the best parents in the whole world, and Georgette Fuller – a lifelong instructor of classical piano.
- April 19, 2019 at 6:30pm: SEATTLE SHAKESPEARE CO: MACBETH
- May 17, 2019 at 7:30pm: DALLAS STRING QUARTET sponsored by Colleen Frei & Arius Elvikis, Mike & Sheila Salmon, and Kathy Woods with support by Louise Simons & John Ryan and Gil & Kay Sparks.
