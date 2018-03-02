2018 Apple Blossom Festival Junior Royalty

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival announced the Junior Royalty for Festival 2018 on Thursday.

The Junior Royalty are: Queen Rachel Carter who is in Mrs. Langager’s class at Valley Academy of Learning and is the daughter of Christopher and Rebecca Carter.

Princess Ava Smeller, is the daughter of Matt and Sarah Smeller, and is in Mrs. Roche’s class at Washington Elementary School.

Princess Farrah Moody is the daughter of Mike & Kathy Moody and is in Mr. Kane’s class at Sterling Middle School.

82 essays from Fifth Grade girls in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts were received and a group of 11 finalists were chosen from the essays. A panel of educators within those districts narrowed the finalists down to the three Junior Royalty members.

The Junior Royalty Program is sponsored by Dr. Cara Schroeder Children’s Dentistry.