2018 Apple Blossom Royal Court

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival 2018 Royal Court was installed Saturday night at the Royalty Selection Pageant sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank. Congratulations to Queen Gretta Wiersma and Princesses Jessica Murray and Sophie Castillo who will reign over the 99th Apple Blossom Festival, April 26th through May 6th! Official Apple Blossom Festival calendar

Queen Gretta Wiersma is the daughter of Don and Sue Wiersma. Princess Sophie Castillo is the daughter of Miguel and Megan Castillo and Princess Jessica Murray is the daughter of Bill and Jodi Murray.

The following award winners were announced;

The Achievement award: Princess Jessica Murray

Community Involvement: Aryana Villafuerte

Congeniality Award: Lauren Thompson

Most Original Speech: Aryana Villafuerte

Photogenic Award: Brynn Sherrell

The Leman Johnson Award went to longtime Festival volunteer Janice Lawell for her commitment to th community and the Festival.