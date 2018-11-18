2019 Budget Signals Continued Growth, Infrastructure Projects and Large Reserves for Wenatchee

The Wenatchee City Council adopted their budget for 2019 Thursday night.

Although the budget saw a reduction in the balance of the general fund, Mayor Frank Kuntz explained that the new budget expenditures were an easy decision for the council.

“We’re very cognizant of understanding what re-occurring revenue we expect every year, and re-occurring expenses, and then saying, ‘What’s a one-time expense? What can we spend some of our savings account on?'” explained Kuntz, “We will spend some of our savings account next year, and quite frankly the year after, as we sort of look forward into more paving projects and other items. Expansions of the sewer system and those sort of things. ”

Even after the large one-time payments to infrastructure, the city of Wenatchee will remain well above savings goals in 2019. Although reserve targets are not required by law, the City of Wenatchee has had a policy of maintaining a reserve of at least 15% of revenue. The goal of the city’s finance committee is for that number to be at a minimum of roughly 25%.

Currently, reserves sit between 30-35%. That number does not include the city’s rainy day fund, which is budgeted for an increase as well. Adding the rainy day fund brings the reserve percentage north of 40% of revenue.

Said Kuntz, “We’ve raised some revenue and we’re ready to get out into the community and getting it spent.”