25-Mile Creek Fire 100 Percent Contained

The 22-acre 25-Mile Creek Fire is 100 percent contained according to Chelan Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Lemon.

“We did lose two structures, an outbuilding and a garage. No homes were lost and the power lines did come down on a crossroad at one point when the poles burned through. Those have since been put back up.”

Lemon says they requested help from the team on the Chelan Hills fire.

“Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service came in strong early in the fire fight with us. Got us some air support flying the fire before the sun set and before they couldn’t fly anymore so we did get a retardant drop and then had two or three helicopters that continuously worked the perimeters of the fire.”

DNR did mop up work through midnight Sunday and then again Monday morning. No cause has been discovered, but Lemon says they believe they know where the fire started so they are investigating.