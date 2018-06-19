2nd Harvest Distribution in Quincy Wednesday, June 20th

Those in need of food assistance in the Quincy area can take part of the 2nd Harvest Mobile Market tomorrow from noon to 2:00. No documentation is needed, but they do ask that you bring your own box. The distribution will take place at the Port of Quincy Community Center thanks to donations from Microsoft and other sponsors. It will include produce and other perishable items for people in need. 2nd Harvest is also sending out a call for volunteers. If you would like to be involved in the program, contact Cathy Wind at (206)265-9750.