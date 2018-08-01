3 Day Closure Planned on Wenatchee River Bridge

A paving and ADA compliance project on a portion of the Wenatchee River Bridge will create significant traffic back-ups next weekend.

Work on the project will be starting Friday, August 10, at 9:00 PM The southbound lanes of the Wenatchee River Bridge will be closed over the weekend with an expected reopening date of Monday, August 13, at 6:00 AM.

The entire asphalt surface will be removed, the concrete bridge deck repaired and repaved. During the three day closure, southbound traffic will be detoured onto the northbound bridge, which will function as a 2-lane bridge. The detour will also require the closure of the on-ramp that comes off Penny Road. Traffic wanting to use the on-ramp will be detoured north to the US 2/Easy Street intersection where they will be able to use the US 2/Wenatchee Avenue Interchange on-ramp.

Even though the project is scheduled over a weekend, consider alternate routes like Sunset Highway and added travel time during the construction period.