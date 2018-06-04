30 acre fire Contained near Potholes Reservoir

UPDATE 12pm June 5th

A 30 acre brush fire south of Potholes Reservoir was contained overnight. Grant County Fire District 11 and U.S. Fish and Wildlife firefighters responded late Monday afternoon to the scene approximately one half mile south of O’Sullivan Dam Road. No structures were damaged. The cause is under investigation.

ORIGINAL POST 6pm June 4th

Grant County Fire District 11 and U.S. Fish and Wildlife firefighters responded to a 30 acre brush fire south of Potholes Reservoir late Monday afternoon. The fire was reported about 5:15pm approximately one half mile south of O’Sullivan Dam Road. Fire behavior was relatively light as of 6pm according to Johnathan Nash with CWICC, the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center. The cause is under investigation.