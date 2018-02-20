39th Annual High School Art Show at Museum

The 39th Annual Regional High School Art Show opens March 2nd at Wenatchee Valley Museum. The exhibit features artists in Chelan, Douglas, Grant amd Okanogan County. Regional judges will select award winning pieces for submission to the state competition in Olympia. Ashley Sinner, Museum Outreach Coordinator invites the public to vote for People’s Choice award winners. Central Washington University will also award scholarships to some of the winning artists. The show premieres March 2nd during the Museum’s First Friday program when the museum offers free admission on the first Friday of each month. The exhibit will be on display through May 5th The museum is located at 127 South Mission Street in Wenatchee.