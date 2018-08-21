3rd Alarm Brush Fire West of Grand Coulee

UPDATE — Sheriff Kevin Morris reports all Evacuation Orders have been reduced to a LEVEL 1 on Pendell Rd and Crown Point Vista Rd.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports a brush fire west of Grand Coulee on Pendell Road, North of Highway 174. Level 2 evacuations have been issued for all of Pendell Rd and Crown Point Vista Rd. Crown Point Vista Road off of Highway 174 is closed

Douglas County Fire District #3 and neighboring agencies have responded to the 3rd alarm fire. There was no size estimate available. Drivers are asked to stay clear of the area on SR 174 west of Grand Coulee