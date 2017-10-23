Over $4, 000 raised at Special Olympics Fundraiser

Law enforcement officers from the Wenatchee area served the food during the annual Tip A Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics Saturday at the Wenatchee Red Robin. Captain Edgar Reinfeld with Wenatchee Police said the money donated in tips by customers to Special Olympics was over $4,250.

Officers from the Washington State Patrol, Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff’s Departments and Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police Departments took orders and served customers between 11-2 for the lunch rush and 5-9 p.m. for the dinner rush. All tips offered were donated to the Special Olympics of Chelan and Douglas Counties to benefit local athletes.

Tip A Cop is one of several events that local police officers hold for Special Olympics including the polar plunge and run with a cop.