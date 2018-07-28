40% Containment, Evacuation Notices Reduced on Chelan Hills Fire

UPDATE 12PM July 29th–

The Chelan Hills fire was 40% contained at 1,842 acres as of Sunday morning. Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris reported all evacuation notices in place have been relaxed to level 1. Some structure damage has been reported but the fire is still burning in grass, brush and wheat fields. 130 personnel continue to protect threatened structures within the fire area include the Bureau of Land Management, Douglas County Fire Districts 1, 4, and 5, and Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Both lanes of US 97 and McNeil Canyon are open with no travel restrictions but drivers are urged to use caution and remain alert for fire apparatus in the area. Conditions are subject to change and pilot cars and one lane alternating traffic could be implemented at any time.

Air resources are being used as needed to ensure the fire is inside the containment lines. Boaters are asked to remain clear of the area used by the planes and helicopters for dipping water.

Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 11 (NWT11) led by Bob Johnson, Incident Commander, assumed command of the Chelan Hills fire on July 28 at 6:00 pm. Management of this fire has allowed local emergency resources to return to their immediate jurisdictions.

ORIGINAL POST-Saturday Morning

The Chelan Hills Fire fire showed minimal flame activity overnight but the fire has grown to 1,800 acres. Public Information Officer Michael Krueger said the fire is estimated at 20% containment.

The fire is just east of Highway 97, south of the Beebe Bridge. It is burning in grass, short brush, and wheat fields. The fire is threatening structures and wheat fields. There are reports of some lost structures. Up to 50 homes remain on a Level 3 evacuation notice (must leave).

Highway 97 was reopened between Orondo and the Beebe Bridge with single lane piloted traffic shortly before midnight. The roadway is now open in both directions (as of 10:15 Saturday morning) with no restrictions. Boaters are asked to remain clear of the Beebe Bridge area that may be used by the planes and helicopters for dipping water. Krueger said Lake Chelan is also being used as a source for aircraft assigned to the fire.

The Southeast Washington Interagency Type 3 is in charge of the fire with 200 personnel from Douglas County Fire District 1,4, and 5, BLM and Washington DNR crews. Due to the complexity of the fire it will probably be turned over to a Type 2 team this afternoon.