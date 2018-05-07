4th District Congressional Candidate Christine Brown Touring NCW

Eastern Washington Democrat Christine Brown kicks off her Big Table Tour of Washington’s 4th Congressional District on Monday, May 7th at 9:00 AM at Centennial Park in Oroville, WA. “I’m running for Congress because Eastern Washington deserves a Representative who listens to all voices at the table,” said Brown. “My Big Table Tour will stop in many small communities in the 4th District to talk to about the issues face to face.”
Here’s her full schedule.
Monday, May 7, 2018
Big Table Tour Kickoff
9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Centennial Park
1401 Main Street, Oroville, WA 98844
Meet and Greet – Tonasket
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Tonasket Visitor & Business Resource Center
215 N Whitcomb Ave, Tonasket, WA 98855
Town Hall – Okanogan
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Okanogan Grange Hall
305 Tyee St, Okanogan, WA 98840
Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Coffee with Christine – Okanogan
8:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Livestock Cafe
123 Rodeo Trail Rd, Okanogan, WA 98840
Meet and Greet – Mazama
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Mazama Community Club
512 Goat Creek Rd, Mazama, WA 98833
Town Hall – Twisp
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Methow Valley Community Center
201 Hwy 20 South, Twisp, WA 98856
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Coffee with Christine – Twisp
8:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Cinnamon Twisp Bakery
116 Glover St N, Twisp, WA 98856
Meet and Greet – Bridgeport
12:30 PM – 2:30 PM
Bridgeport Public Library
1206 Columbia Ave, Bridgeport, WA 98813
Town Hall – Coulee Dam
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Coulee Dam Town Hall
300 Lincoln Ave, Coulee Dam, WA 99116
Thursday, May 10, 2018
Coffee with Christine – Grand Coulee
8:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Voltage Coffee House
140 Spokane Way
Grand Coulee, Washington 99133
Meet and Greet – Waterville
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Blue Rooster Bakery & Art Gallery
100 W Walnut St, Waterville, WA 98858
Town Hall – East Wenatchee
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Douglas County Fire District 2
377 Eastmont Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802
Friday, May 11, 2018
Coffee with Christine – Rock Island
8:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Island Restaurant
100 Rock Island Dr, Rock Island, WA 98850
Meet and Greet – Ephrata
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Bookery Bookstore
1 Basin St NW, Ephrata, WA 98823
Town Hall – Moses Lake
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center
900 Yonezawa Blvd, Moses Lake, WA 98837
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Coffee with Christine – Moses Lake
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Michael’s Market and Bistro
221 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake, WA 98837
Meet and Greet – Othello
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Othello City Hall
500 E Main St, Othello, WA 99344
Town Hall – Yakima
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Le Chateau
15 N Naches Ave, Yakima, WA 98901
Sunday, May 13, 2018
Coffee with Christine – Yakima
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
The Newsroom – Westpark
102 E 3rd Ave #101, Moses Lake, WA 98837
Meet and Greet – Yakima Farmers Market12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Yakima Farmers Market
19 South 3rd, Yakima, WA 98901
Monday, May 14, 2018
Filing for the Fourth
9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Kennewick Library
1620 S Union St, Kennewick, WA 99338
Christine Brown for Congress Campaign Launch
6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Columbia Park – Neil F. Lampson Pits
Highway 240 & Columbia River
Kennewick, WA 99336
