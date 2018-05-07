4th District Congressional Candidate Christine Brown Touring NCW

Eastern Washington Democrat Christine Brown kicks off her Big Table Tour of Washington’s 4th Congressional District on Monday, May 7th at 9:00 AM at Centennial Park in Oroville, WA. “I’m running for Congress because Eastern Washington deserves a Representative who listens to all voices at the table,” said Brown. “My Big Table Tour will stop in many small communities in the 4th District to talk to about the issues face to face.”

Here’s her full schedule.

Monday, May 7, 2018

Big Table Tour Kickoff

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Centennial Park

1401 Main Street, Oroville, WA 98844

Meet and Greet – Tonasket

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Tonasket Visitor & Business Resource Center

215 N Whitcomb Ave, Tonasket, WA 98855

Town Hall – Okanogan

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Okanogan Grange Hall

305 Tyee St, Okanogan, WA 98840

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Coffee with Christine – Okanogan

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Livestock Cafe

123 Rodeo Trail Rd, Okanogan, WA 98840

Meet and Greet – Mazama

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Mazama Community Club

512 Goat Creek Rd, Mazama, WA 98833

Town Hall – Twisp

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Methow Valley Community Center

201 Hwy 20 South, Twisp, WA 98856

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Coffee with Christine – Twisp

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Cinnamon Twisp Bakery

116 Glover St N, Twisp, WA 98856

Meet and Greet – Bridgeport

12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Bridgeport Public Library

1206 Columbia Ave, Bridgeport, WA 98813

Town Hall – Coulee Dam

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Coulee Dam Town Hall

300 Lincoln Ave, Coulee Dam, WA 99116

Thursday, May 10, 2018

Coffee with Christine – Grand Coulee

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Voltage Coffee House

140 Spokane Way

Grand Coulee, Washington 99133

Meet and Greet – Waterville

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Blue Rooster Bakery & Art Gallery

100 W Walnut St, Waterville, WA 98858

Town Hall – East Wenatchee

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Douglas County Fire District 2

377 Eastmont Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802

Friday, May 11, 2018

Coffee with Christine – Rock Island

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Island Restaurant

100 Rock Island Dr, Rock Island, WA 98850

Meet and Greet – Ephrata

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Bookery Bookstore

1 Basin St NW, Ephrata, WA 98823

Town Hall – Moses Lake

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center

900 Yonezawa Blvd, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Saturday, May 12, 2018

Coffee with Christine – Moses Lake

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Michael’s Market and Bistro

221 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Meet and Greet – Othello

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Othello City Hall

500 E Main St, Othello, WA 99344

Town Hall – Yakima

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Le Chateau

15 N Naches Ave, Yakima, WA 98901

Sunday, May 13, 2018

Coffee with Christine – Yakima

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

The Newsroom – Westpark

102 E 3rd Ave #101, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Meet and Greet – Yakima Farmers Market12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Yakima Farmers Market

19 South 3rd, Yakima, WA 98901

Monday, May 14, 2018

Filing for the Fourth

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Kennewick Library

1620 S Union St, Kennewick, WA 99338

Christine Brown for Congress Campaign Launch

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Columbia Park – Neil F. Lampson Pits

Highway 240 & Columbia River

Kennewick, WA 99336