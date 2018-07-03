4th of July Celebrations Around North Central Washington

Our nation celebrates its 242nd birthday on Wednesday. Here’s where you can find some family fun and fireworks shows.

Pybus Market: Festivities begin at 8:00 a.m. with the 4th of July River Run. Breakfast of Heroes is from 7-10 a.m. Cherry Pit Spit contest starts at noon.

Wenatchee Valley 4th: The event begins at 2:00 p.m. at Walla Walla Point Park and include L-Bow the Clown, magicians, meet and greets with politicians and the big fireworks show with the Wenatchee Valley Symphony at 9:50 p.m.

Lake Chelan: The Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce will present their annual fireworks show in Manson at Manson Bay Park. The show starts at around 9:30 p.m. and can be viewed from the shore or on the lake.

Quincy: There are multiple celebrations around Quincy including the Squantum 4th of July Parade beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the First Church of Squantum. The Merrymount 4th of July Parade beginning at 1:00 p.m. Several educational opportunities including a re-enactment of the Continental Congress at Adams National Historical Park at 2:00 p.m. It’s capped by the big fireworks spectacular at 9:15 p.m.

George: For the 61st year, George will celebrate the 4th of July with celebrations that include the Cherry Bomb Run, the world’s largest cherry pie, music and other live entertainment, the grand parade and a fireworks show at dusk.

Grand Coulee Dam: The annual Festival of America runs both Tuesday and Wednesday. On the the night of the 4th, the dam will still feature its nightly laser light show at 10:00 p.m. which is followed by the fireworks. There will also be live music, arts and crafts, and food vendors.