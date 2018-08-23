8th Annual Wenatchee Wine and Food Festival Happening Saturday Night

The 8th annual Wenatchee Wine and Food Festival is Saturday night at the Town Toyota Center from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Marco Martinez with Foothills Magazine says it started with an event to honor the NCW wine award winners.

“The first year we had about 100 people and attend and it’s grown every year since then. The number of wineries participating has grown, the number of people attending has grown. It’s taken a step every year.”

There will be more than 30 wineries at the event.

Martinez says it’s a one-ticket event.

“You’re not getting any tokens or anything like that. You walk in the door with your ticket and you hit the floor and you can taste as many wines, spirits, ciders, foods as you can take. We suggest and hope people drink responsibly.”

VIP tickets for the event are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available on the Wenatchee Wine and Food Festival website, and if you use the code KPQ10, you’ll get $10 off.