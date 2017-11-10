8th District Forum to introduce democratic candidates

Two organizations are teaming up to host a forum Monday night to introduce six Democratic candidates to voters of the 8th Congressional District. Indivisible Wenatchee and NCW United are co-hosting the forum Monday, November 13th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Cashmere Riverside Center at 201 Riverside Avenue, Cashmere.

Candidates who have confirmed to attend are Dr. Kim Schrier, an Issaquah pediatrician, Jason Rittereiser, a former prosecutor and Ellensburg native now living in Issaquah, former Congressional staffer Toby Whitney of North Bend, Mona Das of Seattle, a technology entrepreneur, Thomas Cramer, a Sammamish businessman and democratic activist and Brayden Olson, a businessman from Issaquah

Rep. Dave Reichert announced his retirement earlier this year and the decision has spurred great interest and speculation as to who who will succeed him in the open seat according to contacts for both groups; Lael Isola with Indivisible Wenatchee and Leslie Lloyd of NCW United. Lloyd said replacing Reichert has been a top priority of NCW United since the elections in November 2016.

So far, former GOP State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Dino Rossi of Sammamish has announced his candidacy to replace Reichert.