9/11 Ceremony in Cashmere

The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Cashmere was very well attended with a crowd of several hundred gathered for an 11am ceremony. The crowd included many in uniform, from the fire service to law enforcement and the U.S. Forest Service.

Mick Lamar was one of them. He is currently the Chief for Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue but was on duty as a firefighter with the Department of Defense on 9/11 Lamar said the day holds a special place in his heart, “There were a lot of sacrifices made that day by those who lost their lives that day and by the survivors. You wake up everyday with a heavy heart but seeing the people come out here for the remembrance makes the day easier to get through”

He noted that a first responder’s job is not always over when the call ends and can come back to haunt years later in the form of PTSD or other physical problems.

12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins was asked to deliver his reflections from 9/11 and thanked first responders and members of the military and their families for their service. Speakers included Rufus Woods, Publisher Emeritus of the Wenatchee World who told the crowd the same sense of service displayed by first responders on 9/11 is demonstrated by the emergency services community in our region.

Tuesday’s Memorial was the 17th Anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11th 2001. Tom Green, President of the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial Foundation says keeping the history of 9/11 relevant for generations to come is one of the reasons the Memorial site was created in Cashmere . Green said the Memorial site designer Robert Miller said “We need to do whatever we can to educate the youth” Green said after a Phase II addition is completed next year, he hopes visits to the site can be a regular part of school curriculum in local districts.

The Phase II area which will feature nearly 11 foot tall granite block scale replicas of the World Trade Center Towers. Two other granite monuments will recognize the sacrifice of those on board Flight 93 that crashed in Shanksville, PA. and who perished at the Pentagon. The pieces will be engraved with the names of all who were lost on 9/11, including first responders.

Donations can be made at 911spiritofamericamemorial.com