9-Year-Old Girl Donates Over $20,000 to MLPD K9 Program

A 9-year-old Moses Lake girl dropped off a check for $20,275 to the Moses Lake Police Department to help with the purchase of a second K9 officer. Kenna Morrison, who owns her own business Slime by Kenna, decided that proceeds from her farmers market sales on September 1st would be donated to the department. She asked local businesses to match her sales up to a point and got commitments from more than 60 to do so. Kenna sold out her supply of slime in three hours for $1,000 and with the matching funds was able to make the donation on Thursday.