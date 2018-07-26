9 Year Old Leavenworth Girl, Hit and Killed by Passing Motorist

A 9 year old girl was killed Wednesday when she was hit by a passing motorist while riding her bike in Leavenworth. The girl was identified as Emma Davenport.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said the accident occurred at approximately 6:30pm on Icicle Road near the intersection with Prowell Street.

A Chelan County Deputy responding to non-emergency call for service, witnessed the collision and began life saving measures until medical aid units. Attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful.

The Sheriff’s Office has reported the driver was a Monroe woman who did not show any signs of impairment. The investigation continues with the assistance of the Washington State Patrol Accident Investigation Unit.