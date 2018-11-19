A Night In A Box Raises Money For The Homeless

Wenatchee’s annual Night in a Box fundraiser finished up Saturday morning.

Participants gathered around fires, shared stories and experiences, and braved the cold Wenatchee night by sleeping in tents and cardboard boxes, all in the name of charity.

Organizer Shawn Arington of Lighthouse Christian Ministries explained who was at the event and what people can do to donate moving forward.

Said Arington, “We have the Women’s Service League of North Central Washington down here, KPQ, we have tons of youth groups. We so many kids out here making a difference.”

“It really breaks down to this; $8.” explained Arington, “That’s all it costs to give somebody housing for a whole night and three meals for the entire day. If people go to anightinabox.com they can make that donation right now.”

Many local leaders were spotted at the event. Appropriately, when it came to elected officials, the first on scene was Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett.

“A lot of energy tonight and a lot of people. I know last year it seemed like we had probably twice as many people that I’ve ever seen. I would say just based on what we’re seeing here tonight we’re going to have a record-breaking night. There’s a lot of youth out here tonight and a lot of people coming in just checking it out.”

Burnett partnered with Grace City Church’s youth group to collect sleeping bags as well.

Although some youth had attended previous Night in a Box events, this year marked a decided effort by the organizers to get them involved and participating in the promotion and fundraising aspects.

The event was held in the parking lot of 410 S. Columbia street.

Arington estimates about $12,300 was raised from last weekend’s event. Donations can still be made at anightinabox.com