Accident in Quincy Results in One Fatality

From a GCSO Press Release: A 19-year-old Quincy man was killed and two other men injured due to a two-vehicle collision Friday evening west of Quincy.

Jose DeLaTorre Jr. was driving a Nissan Altima east on Road 9-Northwest when he failed to yield and collided with a Ford F350 pickup being driven south on Road S-Northwest by 30-year-old Michael B. Knutson.

Jose DeLaTorre Jr. was taken by Protection One ambulance to Quincy Valley Medical Center where he died due to his injuries. Two passengers in the Nissan, 19-year-old Jesus DeLaTorre and 22-year-old Uriel Hernandez Velasquez were taken by ambulance to Quincy Valley Medical Center for unspecified injuries. Their current conditions are not known. Knutson declined treatment.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.