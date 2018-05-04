latest News

Accident on US 97 Causes Serious Injury

Posted By: Dylan Carder May 4, 2018

A woman is recovering from serious injuries after an accident Friday morning about a mile south of the Beebe Bridge on US 97.

Orondo Fire, Chelan Fire Rescue and Lake Chelan Community Hospital all responded around 6:30 a.m. They found a vehicle with heavy damage on the east side of the roadway.

According to a release, it appears the driver lost control while southbound. The victim was transported to Lake Chelan Community Hospital.

