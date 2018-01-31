Activity up at Quincy Valley Business and Conference Center

The Port of Quincy’s “Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center” is seeing increased usage, numbers of meetings and events held at the facility as a result of improvements and investments that the Port has been making.

The Port of Quincy issued a news release announcing Big Bend Community College (BBCC) has begun utilizing the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center to hold several ESL classes

The QVBCC is located in the former Quincy Community Center and Heartland Pharmacy on Hwy 28, about one block west of the major intersection of Hwy 28 and Hwy 281. The building is designed to support meetings, conferences, educational and job training opportunities for the Quincy area.

Nick Parker of the Port of Quincy, “The Port of Quincy Commissioners and Staff are excited about partnering with Big Bend Community College to help bring higher education opportunities directly to residents that live in the Quincy Port District.”

“Big Bend Community College is proud to expand its services to Quincy, an important community in our service district. Quincy’s recent diversification and growth have created a demand for high-skilled workers among local employers. Our college is eager to collaborate with Port officials, employers, and other community leaders to meet this workforce need,” said Dr. Terry Leas, President of BBCC.

Since acquiring the former Quincy Community Center (8,500 sq. ft.) and Heartland Pharmacy (6,500 sq. ft.) buildings located at 115 F Street SW and 101 F Street SW respectively in July of 2015, the Port of Quincy has been making gradual improvements to the above mentioned adjacent buildings and is transforming them into a multi-use conference facility that supports meetings, conferences, education, and job training opportunities for the residents and businesses in Quincy and the surrounding areas.

In particular, the Port of Quincy has connected the two buildings, and as funding has become available, is working to renovate and upgrade the interiors and exteriors of both buildings, such as adding high speed fiber optics, energy efficient lighting, wireless internet connectivity, new HVAC & A/V, systems, flexible wall panels & acoustical, ceilings, modern kitchen & bathroom facilities, outside digital reader board, repave the parking lot, and better exterior lighting.

The Port of Quincy’s Administration Office is located in the 6,500 sq. ft. building which has been transformed to also include two meeting rooms, a larger room for educational classes or vocational training/coursework for up to 40 people, and a smaller conference room that can hold up to 16 persons for meetings. The 8,500 sq. ft. building has a full kitchen, restrooms and a large room which can accommodate up to 250 people for community events, public hearings, etc.

Given the strong economic, tourism and business growth that has occurred in Quincy and George areas over the past few years as a result of the many companies and wineries that have located in the Quincy Valley, there is a critical need for a modern, state-of-the-art conference and meeting facility.