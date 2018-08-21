Additional Fire Restrictions Implemented Across National Forest;

Wenatchee, WA (August 21, 2018)- Due to extreme fire danger the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, will implement Stage II Fire Restrictions effective Wednesday August 22, 2018. These new restrictions limit the number of activities that are typically allowed on the Forest and will remain in effect until significant moisture arrives.

“Extreme fire danger with numerous large wildfires is very serious to the forest and our communities,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor, Erick Walker. “These fire restrictions will help us prevent unwanted, human-caused wildfires and limit the exposure of area residents and visitors during dangerous fire conditions.”

Implementation of fire restrictions normally occurs based on a combination of carefully considered factors including current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources.

Stage II fire restrictions prohibit the following:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including briquette fires, and torches. Pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices are permitted, provided such devices are used in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable material within 3 feet of the device.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Operating an internal combustion engine-powered device, including chainsaws, except persons with a Forest Service permit specifically authorizing use. Motor vehicles, with appropriate spark arresting devices, operated on National Forest System roads and motorized trails or parked in areas devoid of vegetation are exempted, as are generators with an approved spark arresting device within an enclosed vehicle, building, or area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet.

Welding, or operating an acetylene torch, or other torch with open flame.

Discharging a firearm. This prohibition does not apply to persons engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations.

Using an explosive (always in effect).

Possessing, discharging, or using any fireworks (always in effect)

For a complete list of approved and non-approved fire types and devices as well as the full list of fire restrictions, visit this link