Additional Resources Ordered on Little Camas Fire, Now 400 Acres

The Little Camas Fire has grown to 400 acres and supervisors have ordered additional resources including aircraft and firefighters on the ground. The is six miles southwest of Cashmere and so far is not threatening any structures including the Camas Meadows Bible Camp about two miles away.

Information officer Eric Waters says the fire supervisors are concerned about Red Flag conditions for high winds, heat and low humidity this afternoon through Saturday “Terrain and weather dictate a lot of what happens. We are trying to get ahead of this but it’s in pretty rugged terrain so we are preparing for a pretty significant event”

The fire is burning in timber and slash on rugged terrain that is difficult to fight on the ground so the use of helicopters and fixed wing aircraft will be vital. Two additional helicopters have been ordered for a total of 8 aircraft and 200 ground personnel working the fire today

Motorists in the Cashmere, Dryden and Blewett Pass corridor are urged to watch out for significant firefighting traffic moving into the area.

The fire was first reported at noon Thursday and was around 5 acres when the initial attack began with Forest Service and DNR crews