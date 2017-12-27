AG alleges sues local family for pocketing charitable donations

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against a Leavenworth man and his family yesterday in King County Superior Court. The lawsuit alleges Roy Brosnin Haueter and his family pocketed nearly $1.5 million in donations that donors thought were going to disadvantaged children. In the lawsuit, Ferguson claims that the family operated four charities and a commercial fundraiser that continually violated the state’s Charitable Solicitations Act and Consumer Protection Act. Investigators found no evidence that the charities provided any direct benefit to children since at least 2012. The charities instead only have provided a small number of gift cards to a few nonprofit entities. Ferguson is asking the court to force the family to pay the donations to legitimate charities and pay penalties up to $2,000 per violation of the Consumer Protection Act.

In a news release, the Attorney General’s office said the Haueter family solicited consumers throughout Washington state on behalf of the Children’s Safety Bureau, Search and Rescue Charities, Emergency Relief Services and Children’s Hunger Relief Aid. Investigators claimed the four so-called charities operated under several names. For example, the organization Emergency Relief Services often solicited as “Back to School Helping Hands,” and Children’s Hunger Relief Aid was formerly the Children’s Hospital Emergency Fund.

All four organizations deceived consumers as to how they would use donations, in violation of the Charitable Solicitations Act and the Consumer Protection Act. For example, the website for Back to School Helping Hands claims: “A donation of $100 provides one child with new clothes, shoes, and a backpack filled with school supplies and personal hygiene items.” Investigators in the Attorney General’s Office found no evidence that the organization directly provided any supplies to children since at least 2012.

The Children’s Hospital Emergency Fund also implied that it was affiliated with several hospitals, including Seattle Children’s Hospital and Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital. No such relationship existed. Investigators in the Attorney General’s Office found no evidence that the charity provided any money or support to any children’s hospital in Washington.

The Haueters’ for-profit business, Haueter Enterprises, operated as a commercial fundraiser for the four charities, though it never registered itself as such with the Washington state Secretary of State’s Office. The Charitable Solicitations Act requires commercial fundraisers to register with the state.