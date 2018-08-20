Air Quality this Year is Poor, but Not Worst Ever

Air Quality conditions have been listed as very unhealthy or hazardous for several days in a row around North Central Washington. Dr. Ranil Dhammapala says hazardous air should never be discounted, but there have been worse years.

“This year seems to be not as bad as some of the bad years we’ve had in the past and so far it hasn’t been extremely prolonged in terms of a smoke episode.”

One of the biggest differences this year, according to Dhammapala, is the time.

“We’ve had episodes in the past that have started late, but they haven’t been this potent or this long lived.”

Dr. Dhammapala pointed to the 2012 fire season as having the worst air quality most of North Central Washington had seen.