Air stagnation and burn bans lifting

The weather pattern has shifted enough for the Air Stagnation Advisory to expire and for a burn ban to be lifted in parts of Eastern Washington.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted Friday for the Moses Lake Area and southern portions of the Upper Columbia Basin for a mixed bag of snow, freezing rain and/or sleet. Best chances for freezing rain and sleet will be along and south of I-90 between George and Ritzville. Forecasters are expecting up to around a tenth of an inch of ice. Snow will be more likely for areas north of I-90 with up to an inch expected.

The Department of Ecology has lifted Stage 1 Burn Bans for most areas but the Methow Valley is still restricted to the use of only certified wood burning devices. The Stage 1 burn ban in Okanogan County has been extended through 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, for the communities of Pateros, Methow, Carlton, Twisp, Winthrop and Mazama. The burn ban in Chelan, Douglas, Asotin, Ferry, Kittitas, Klickitat, Pend Oreille, and Stevens counties expired at 10 a.m. Friday morning. Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood-burning devices are prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat.